Cougars Lose Rubber Game with Loons

May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (18-15) dropped the rubber game of a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons (19-13), 10-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars have lost four of their last five games.

The Loons scored in each of their first four at-bats. Jacob Amaya collected an RBI single to drive in two in the first inning. In the second, Dillon Paulson collected an RBI double to make it 3-0. The Cougars tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI knock by Blaze Alexander and RBI ground outs by Keshawn Lynch and Tra Holmes. In back-to-back frames, James Outman and Niko Hulsizer hit solo home runs to put Great Lakes back in front.

Great Lakes doubled their run total with five runs in the sixth inning off Cougar reliever Erin Baldwin. Hunter Feduccia roped an RBI double to begin the scoring. Hulsizer rocked an RBI double to left-center before Dillon Paulson poked a two-run homer to left.

The Cougars grabbed three runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Blaze Alexander and a two-run knock by Zac Almond.

Cougar starter Ryan Weiss (1-2) took the loss. He allowed five runs in five innings, scattering eight hits. Loons starter Stephen Kolek finished one out shy of qualifying for a win. He yielded three runs on six hits. Austin Drury (1-1) picked up his first win, firing 2.1 innings of shutout ball. The Cougars got their three ninth inning runs off of Nathan Witt.

