Late Runs Doom 'Caps Again

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell victim to another big inning in the late stages at the hands of the Peoria Chiefs and lost 6-4 on a cool and windy Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps surrendered four runs in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 9-6 loss and gave up three more in the same inning of Wednesday's setback.

The finale of a three-game series started strong for the "Caps as they pounced on Peoria starter Diego Cordero in the opening frame. Parker Meadows delivered a two-run single after Reece Hampton, and Wenceel Perez reached base with a double and a walk to open the scoring. The 2-0 lead lasted until the Peoria fourth when Brendan Donavan touched "Caps starter Kacey Murphy for a single that brought home two runs and tied the contest.

In the bottom of the inning, the "Caps regained a 3-2 lead when Sam McMillan doubled, then plated a run on a Peoria throwing error. Peoria answered back with an RBI-single by Josh Shaw. Peoria used a sixth-inning run to tie the game at three. In the eighth, "Caps reliever Jared Tobey entered the game with the bases-loaded for Peoria. On his second pitch attempt, Tobey stumbled after beginning his delivery, and a balk was called. The go-ahead run scored for the Chiefs and Brady Whalen followed with a two-run single to up the advantage to 6-3. A Johnny Valente sacrifice fly closed the gap to 6-4 in the "Caps eighth, but Chiefs closer Edgar Escobar retired the Whitecaps in order in the ninth to close out the game and give Peoria the victory and series win.

The defeat represents the second consecutive day West Michigan entered the eighth inning with a lead only to lose. Jose Vasquez (1-1) evened his 2019 record with his first loss, allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings. Murphy pitched six frames for the Whitecaps to tie his longest outing of the year. The lefty scattered seven hits, struck out four and surrendered three earned runs. Sebastian Tabata (2-1) picked up the win in relief and Escobar recorded his second save of the season for Peoria. Jordan Pearce paved the way with three of the 'Caps seven base hits, while Peoria pounded out ten. With the loss, West Michigan slides to 14-17. Peoria, winners nine of their last eleven games reach the .500 mark with a 15-15 record.

