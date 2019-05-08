9th Inning Error Leads to Cubs Walk-Off Win over Kernels

South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs walked-off the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday afternoon by a final of 2-1 when Christopher Morel hustled home after a throwing error was made by shortstop Yeltsin Encarnacion. Encarnacion threw the ball away from first on a routine ground ball hit by Rafael Narea. A celebration on the field ensued and South Bend walked away with the series win.

Wednesday morning's rubber game got started in a big way for South Bend's starter Eury Ramos. The tall right-hander put together his best Midwest League start with five shutout innings and three hits allowed. He added seven strikeouts, but had to take the no-decision.

He received immediate run support in the bottom of the 1st inning when the Cubs put two men on with one out. On a RBI double laced into left field by Jonathan Sierra, D.J. Artis raced home to put the Cubs up 1-0. The packed crowd of nearly 5,100 was felt in a big way to start the game.

Elsewhere at the plate, Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini was on base two times with a pair of walks. Caratini has now played three games with South Bend, picking up two hits, two walks, and one RBI.

In the 6th inning, Cedar Rapids rallied back to tie the game when reliever Dalton Geekie threw a wild pitch to the backstop, scoring Gabriel Maciel. The two clubs were at a standstill until the bottom of the 9th inning. For the South Bend Cubs, smallball is what sealed the win.

Morel got the frame started with a single smoked into right field. He was advanced to second on a Eric Gonzalez bunt, followed by the walk-off error to win it. With the victory, the Cubs win the three-game series and improve to 17-15 on the season.

South Bend opens a fresh series tomorrow night against the Peoria Chiefs in the first of three games. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Faustino Carrera on the mound for the Cubs.

