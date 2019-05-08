Great Lakes, Quad Cities Series Cancelled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Due to unplayable conditions at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa, the regularly scheduled May 9-11 series between the Great Lakes Loons and Quad Cities River Bandits has been cancelled. Since the Clubs do not meet again in the first half of the Midwest League season the games will not be made up. Fans who hold tickets to those games should contact the River Bandits to determine how those tickets may be used for future games.

President Nussbaum remarked: "Despite heroic efforts by the City of Davenport we cannot play the games scheduled for Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11. It is amazing how Modern Woodmen Park has been protected from the unprecedented flood waters, but it is simply not safe or practical for the teams, River Bandits Staff, and most importantly our fans to access the Stadium. It is our sincere hope and prayer Mother Nature will cooperate and the River Bandits will be able to play at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday May 24, 2019."

The Loons will now return home and have four days off, including Mother's Day. They return to action on Monday, May 13 when the Dayton Dragons come to Midland for a three-game series at Dow Diamond. It will be a Military Monday presented by Betten Baker when current military members and veterans can eat a meal for free. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

