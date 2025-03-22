Sports stats



MLS D.C. United

Flick It up @OrlandoCitySC

March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United YouTube Video


#orlandocity #goals
Check out the D.C. United Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central