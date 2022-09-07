Fitzgerald's Two-Run Double Leads 3-1 WooSox Win at Lehigh Valley

September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (68-62) won their third in a row on Wednesday night, a 3-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-61) at Coca-Cola Park.

WooSox starter Connor Seabold set the tone with another strong outing, allowing one earned run over six innings of work. The right-hander struck out six and gave up four hits and zero walks-the lone run came on a fourth-inning RBI groundout by Rafael Marchan.

Over his last two starts, Seabold has posted the following line: 13 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K. He has also allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of his 18 starts for Worcester.

Working in his Triple-A debut, Lehigh Valley starter Noah Skirrow held Worcester scoreless over the first six innings of the ballgame. Skirrow exited in a 1-0 game entering the seventh for reliever Griff McGarry, making his own debut with the IronPigs. McGarry got two quick outs, then walked Christin Stewart and gave up a double to Jaylin Davis, the first of two hits on the night for Davis.

Ryan Fitzgerald was next-he worked a 2-0 count, then smacked a two-run automatic double to the left field corner to put the WooSox on top for the first time. In five games in September, Fitzgerald has three doubles and seven RBI.

After being designated for assignment on August 29, Hirokazu Sawamura made his first appearance of the season with Worcester in the seventh. The right-hander tossed a runless frame, working around an error and a walk.

Bobby Dalbec, who was optioned to Worcester on Sunday, smacked a no-doubt solo homer to left in the eighth for his third hit of the night. The swing marked Dalbec's first Triple-A long ball since July 29, 2019 with Pawtucket.

The IronPigs put the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of eighth, but Darwinzon Hernandez got a flyout to end the threat.

A.J. Politi added a scoreless ninth for his first save with the WooSox. Since July 4, Politi has a 0.88 ERA (3 ER in 30.2 IP) with 28 strikeouts.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on the road Thursday, a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. On the mound, Victor Santos (1-3, 7.06) and Brian Keller (4-5, 3.69) are the scheduled starters for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 5:00 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.