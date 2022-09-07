Lipka's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds
September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sounds left fielder Matt Lipka drilled a pair of home runs and knocked in four runs in Nashville's 9-8 loss to the Charlotte Knights at Truist Park on Wednesday night.
Lipka became the eighth different Sounds player to hit two home runs in a game this year. Each of his homers - a three-run shot in the fourth and the solo in the eighth - trimmed deficits to one run.
The Knights opened a 4-0 lead with three runs in the second and another single tally in the third against Sounds starter Ethan Small. The left-hander would go on to allow a career-high eight runs and 10 hits.
Lipka's two-out, three-run shot in the top of the fourth inning cut the deficit to 4-3. Sal Frelick followed with a first pitch single and newcomer Cam Devanney followed Frelick with a two-run blast to left field to give the Sounds a 5-4 lead. Devanny had a pair of hits in his Sounds and Triple-A debut.
The lead didn't last long as Charlotte evened the game with a run in the home half of the fourth and then scored three runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead.
Nashville would score the next two runs to make it an 8-7 game before Charlotte added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.
Pedro Severino's RBI groundout pulled the Sounds to within a run at 9-8 in the top of the ninth, but Lipka flied out to left field with a runner at third base to end the game.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Charlotte. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (6-7, 4.64) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tobias Myers (1-13, 7.35) for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:04 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Sal Frelick (1for-5, R, K) extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a single in the fourth inning. He is hitting .355 (33-for-93) with 22 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 14 walks during the streak. The 25-game on-base streak is the longest of the season for the Sounds and the second-longest active streak in the International League.
Cam Devanney (2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI) made his Triple-A debut and hit his first Triple-A home run.
Matt Lipka (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) had his first career multi-homer game...it was the eighth time a Sounds player has hit two home runs in a game this year.
Pedro Severino (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB) had his seventh multi-hit game.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 7, 2022
- RailRiders Defeat the Bulls 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Rally to Best Bulls 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Outlasts Syracuse in 15-8 Slugfest on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Payton Powers Knights Past Sounds 9-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Game Two Suspended, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Memphis Redbirds
- Large's Grand Slam Powers Bisons to 10-3 Win over Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Bats Held Quiet in Loss to Cubs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Tops Jacksonville for Second Straight Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Outslugged in Buffalo Despite Two Homers from Perez - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Lose Fourth Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Win Big in Syracuse, 15-8 - Rochester Red Wings
- Cameron Homers in Loss to St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Henriquez Fans Nine, Offense Crushes Mud Hens' Pitching in 10-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Fitzgerald's Two-Run Double Leads 3-1 WooSox Win at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Louisville Loses to Columbus on Wednesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Lipka's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (67-61) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-67) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Announce Details for Fan Appreciation Week, September 20-25, at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Iowa Cubs
- Zack Britton joins RailRiders in Durham on MLB rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Plassmeyer Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- MiLB Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month Award Winners - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2023 Schedule - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Have Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Series Opener, 8-7Â - Indianapolis Indians
- Omaha's Offense Comes Alive in Return to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Opener At Memphis Ends In Shutout Loss For Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.