Payton Powers Knights Past Sounds 9-8

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Center fielder Mark Payton launched two home runs to help power the Charlotte Knights past the Nashville Sounds by a score of 9-8 in game two of the six-game series from Truist Field on Wednesday night. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days against the team with the best record in all of Triple-A Baseball.

It was another solid performance for Payton, who added to his team lead in several offensive categories on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old went 4-for-5 on the night with two runs scored, one double, two home runs and four RBIs to continue to add to a sensational 2022 campaign. He leads the team with a .293 batting average, 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 81 RBIs. He also finished the game just a triple short of the cycle.

The Knights held a 4-0 lead over the Sounds over the first four innings thanks to a solo home run from Carlos Pérez in the third and a solo shot from Payton in the fourth inning. The home run by Pérez was his 19th of the season. It was a solid offensive showing from the Knights on Wednesday, scoring nine runs on 12 hits. Shortstop Yolbert Sánchez had three hits and two runs scored on the night to help Charlotte to a second consecutive win over the Sounds.

LHP Anderson Severino (3-3, 12.31) earned the win out of Charlotte's bullpen after he tossed a scoreless fifth inning in relief of starter Kyle Kubat. The Sounds scored five runs (all unearned) in four innings against Kubat and the Knights. The Sounds battled back in the top of the ninth inning, scoring one run to pull to within one run. RHP Lane Ramsey recorded the final out, however, to notch his third sabe of the season.

Nashville LHP Ethan Small (6-6, 4.53) was charged with the loss after he allowed eight runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings pitched.

