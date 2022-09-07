RailRiders Rally to Best Bulls 7-6
September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Shortstop Wander Franco clubbed three hits as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Bulls, right fielder Josh Lowe collected knocks hits and drove in two runs, and right-hander Tyler Glasnow fired a scoreless frame in his return from Tommy John surgery, however the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders plated five late runs to rally for 7-6 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Bulls struck first with single tallies in each of the first two frames thanks to Miles Mastrobuoni's first-inning RBI single and 3B Xavier Edwards' run-scoring double off the Blue Monster in the second. The RailRiders would even the contest with a two spot in the third, though Durham would take back the lead with a three-run fifth. Lowe lined a two-run double to left to put the Bulls up 4-2, before DH Luke Raley's RBI groundout extended the advantage to three.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, would narrow their deficit to one with a two-run seventh, and even the contest in the eighth, before grabbing the lead in the ninth with two more tallies. Durham LF Ruben Cardenas crushed a solo homer to center to make it a one-run ballgame before Franco smacked his third hit of the game to put the tying run on base, however the Bulls were unable to complete the comeback.
Franco (3-5, 2 R, 2B) led all batters with his three knocks, including a double. Lowe (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) was the only other hitter to record a multi-hit effort.
Glasnow (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) struck out two batters in his scoreless inning of work, his first professional appearance in 450 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery. RailRiders reliever Ricardo Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 2 SO) earned the victory and Jose Mujica (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 SO) notched the save. Durham reliever Dusten Knight (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, SO) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. LHP Josh Fleming is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RHP Mitch Spence.
Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.
