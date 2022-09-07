RailRiders Defeat the Bulls 7-6

DURHAM, NC -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-60) came from behind to defeat the Durham Bulls 7-6 to even the series at one game apiece. Phillip Evans drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth for the eventual victory.

SWB was facing Tampa Bay rehabber Tyler Glasnow. The righthander threw one shutout inning in his first time on the mound in 450 days. The Bulls tagged Chi Chi González with a pair of runs in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders tied the game in the third inning. Ben Rortvedt drove in Anthony Volpe, who had just extended his hit streak to five in his first five games at Triple-A. Blake Perkins scored on a wild pitch.

Durham went back in front in their half of the fifth, plating three runs keyed by a Josh Lowe two-run double. The RailRiders went on to score five unanswered runs beginning in the seventh. Chris Owings singled home Tyler Wade before Ryan LaMarre also scored on a wild pitch. The RailRiders tied the game in the eighth thanks to a LaMarre single.

In the ninth, Volpe, Perkins and Rortvedt reached to begin the inning. Two batters later with one out, Evans picked up his biggest hit of the season, a two-run single to give SWB their first lead of the night at 7-5.

Richard Rodríguez tossed two perfect frames behind Zack Britton's first rehab appearance with SWB. José Mujica came in and allowed a solo homer in the ninth before shutting the door with the tying run stranded at second.

Rodríguez (3-1) earned his third win. Dusten Knight (3-4) was charged with the loss. Mujica tallied his third save. The RailRiders evened the series at one and have closed the gap in the International League East standings to three and a half games once again, just as it was entering the series. The two teams played four more times by Sunday with just 21 days left to go in the regular season.

The series continues on Thursday night. Mitch Spence (1-2, 4.15) takes the ball trying to gain an edge in the series. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:15 PM on the RailRiders Baseball Network and swbrailriders.com.

