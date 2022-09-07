Louisville Loses to Columbus on Wednesday Night

September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats (53-78) lost their second of the first three games of the series with the Columbus Clippers (74-54) on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Clippers produced the entirety of their offensive output in two innings, scoring four runs in the fourth frame and six runs in the seventh.

Louisville starter Levi Stoudt (0-2, 6.48) made his first start since enduring a brief stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain. He tossed a lone inning, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out one.

The Bats' pitching staff found themselves in jams in each of the first three innings, but cooler heads prevailed each time as they did not allow any runs to score, despite the Clippers getting into scoring position in each frame.

Each team's offense went quietly through the first three frames, with Columbus's starter Hunter Gaddis (3-2, 3.93) cruising through the first four innings, retiring seven straight Bats to start the game and not allowing a runner past second base. He finished the day tossing six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out nine and walking one.

The Clippers broke through in the fourth inning, touching up usual starter Carson Spiers for four runs. Spiers worked out of the bullpen in the contest due to a strict 30-pitch limit on Stoudt. Columbus tallied five base hits in the inning, all singles, including a 2-RBI knock by shortstop Bryan Rocchio.

Michael De Leon put Louisville on the board in the bottom of the fifth when he launched his third home run of the season over the right field wall, bouncing on the roof of the Humana Cabana, narrowly the deficit to 4-1. He finished the day going 2-for-4 with a home run.

Columbus regained a four run lead to start the seventh inning when Bo Naylor notched his first hit of the day, a towering home run to right field, marking his third home run in the first two games of the series.

The Clippers solidified their hold on the contest over the remainder of the inning, striking for six runs in total. Second baseman Mitchell Tolman notched his tenth home run of the season with a three-run shot to right field, giving Columbus the 10-1 lead.

Reds' rehabber Matt Reynolds accounted for two of Louisville's four hits on the day, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Game three of the six game set between the two clubs will be tomorrow night (September 8) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Louisville southpaw Justin Nicolino (3-5, 5.53) will be on the hill for the Bats, while righty Peyton Battenfield (8-5, 3.20) will toe the slab for the Clippers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.