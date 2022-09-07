Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2023 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of Crustacean Nation can begin marking their calendars for the 2023 season of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball, as the club released their 2022 schedule on Wednesday. The 2023 season will begin on Friday, March 31, when Jacksonville plays at the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves). The Jumbo Shrimp 2023 Home Opener will be played on Tuesday, April 4, when the club will host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The 150-game regular season features 75 contests at 121 Financial Ballpark, including 39 home weekend games. Similar to both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, each series will be six games in length with just two exceptions (March 31-April 2 at Gwinnett, July 14-16 vs. Worcester Red Sox). Mondays will be a league-wide designated off-day, save for Monday, July 3, when the Jumbo Shrimp play the Bulls for their annual Independence Day celebration.

The campaign will run through Sunday, September 24, when Jacksonville completes a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers). The final home game in 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark is scheduled for Sunday, September 17 against Gwinnett.

In addition to International League adversaries the Jumbo Shrimp have seen in recent years like the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) and Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), Jacksonville will face several new opponents through the 2023 season. The club hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) from April 25-30 while also playing at Lehigh Valley from August 15-20. The Jumbo Shrimp also have road sets at the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from May 16-21 and Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) from August 22-27.

Of their International League East Division opponents, Jacksonville will play 24 games against Charlotte, 18 games apiece against both Durham and Norfolk, 12 against Lehigh Valley and three against Worcester. The Jumbo Shrimp also have 24 dates with Nashville, 18 against Memphis and 15 against Gwinnett, all of whom reside in the IL West.

Season ticket packages, mini plans and group outings for the 2023 season will be announced in the coming weeks, with a full promotional calendar to be released at a later date.

