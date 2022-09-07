Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (67-61) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-67)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 PM ET / 30 mins after G1

GAMES #129 & 130 / ROAD #66 & 67: Indianapolis Indians (67-61) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-67)

GAME 1 PROBABLES: RHP Cody Bolton (3-2, 3.06) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (6-5, 4.55)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: RHP Noe Toribio (4-2, 5.91) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (3-7, 5.86)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app (will join broadcast at 7 PM)

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Despite a late comeback effort, the Indianapolis Indians had their five-game winning streak halted by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night in the series opener of a seven-game set at Werner Park, 8-7. Last night's contest got off to a rapid start after 11 of the game's 15 runs scored in the first two innings. After the Indians scored a pair of runs in each of their first two plate appearances, the Storm Chasers responded quickly. Three Omaha hitters reached base safely in the bottom of the second to kickstart a four-run second inning. All seven Omaha runs over the first two innings were charged to Indians opener Austin Brice. A blast by Carter Bins in the fourth inning would cut the deficit, momentarily, before Omaha would bring across another run in the bottom of the fifth. Down 8-5, entering the ninth inning, designated hitter Blake Sabol started the inning with a triple into the right-center field gap and was brought in on an RBI single through the right side of the infield from catcher Carter Bins. Center fielder Jared Oliva singled to right, and a double steal brought Bins home and pushed Oliva into scoring position as the tying run before Omaha reliever Andres Nunez ended the game by getting shortstop Diego Castillo to ground out to third.

DOUBLEHEADERS: The Indians have played five doubleheaders this season and have split each of them. In those games, they have been outscored by their opponents 58-54. Following tonight's doubleheader, the Indians have one remaining twinbill on their schedule on Sept. 27 at Columbus.

JUST KEEPS HITTING: Blake Sabol smacked a leadoff triple in the top of the ninth that sparked the Indians' rally efforts that would eventually fall short. He has now reached base safely in each of his last 17 games between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona - collecting a hit in 16 of the 17 games. During this stretch, he is hitting .371 average (23-for-62) with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. The catcher/outfielder hit .281 (103-for-366) with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBI and a .833 OPS in 98 games with Altoona prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on Aug. 30 for the final month of the season.

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred came in relief of opener Austin Brice last night to extend his scoreless streak (2.1ip, 1h, 0er, 2bb, 4k). The 26-year-old reliever has now gone nine consecutive appearances without allowing a run (12.2ip). It is his longest scoreless streak since his 16.2-inning scoreless streak (4/20-5/24). During his scoreless stretch, he has knocked his season-ERA down from 2.78 to 2.18.

EICKHOFF ON THE LEADERBOARD: After a stellar outing on Sunday night in which he tossed 5.0 innings to earn his sixth win, Jerad Eickhoff became the first Indians pitcher to surpass the 100-inning mark this season. With the outing in which he allowed just five baserunners via base hit in as many innings, Eickhoff now ranks third among International League qualifiers with a 1.10 WHIP and .220 average against (5-for-20) in 25 total outings (102.1ip). Each of his last four starts and 11 of 17 starts this season have lasted at least 5.0 innings.

O'REILLY AUTO OUTS: John O'Reilly allowed his first run since Aug. 4 on Sunday afternoon, but extended his streak without an earned run to eight consecutive outings after a two-out error led to his only run scoring. O'Reilly has been untouchable since Aug. 9, when he began a five-game hitless streak, and in his past eight outings (11.2ip) he has surrendered seven hits and just one walk, good for a 0.69 WHIP and .167 average against.

TONIGHT'S TWINBILL: After going 5-1 through the first leg of the 13-game road trip thanks to a season-high tying five-game winning streak, the Indians will look to bounce back from last night's loss in tonight's doubleheader against the Storm Chasers at Werner Park at 6:05 PM ET. Coming into tonight, the Indians and Storm Chasers have split the previous 12 matchups. For the Indians, Cody Bolton will take the bump for Game 1 followed by right-hander Noe Toribio in Game 2. Toribio has never faced Omaha. Countering for Omaha will be RHP Daniel Mengden in Game 1 and southpaw Drew Parrish in the nightcap. Tonight, is Mengden's third start against the Indians this season, he has allowed two runs over 9.1 innings in his previous two matchups. Parrish has never faced Indy.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Cody Bolton will take the hill for Game 1 of tonight's doubleheader for his 26th appearance (12th start) of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA (22er/64.2ip), 1.26 WHIP and opponents are only hitting .206 (48-for-233) against him. The 24-year-old has fit well into a hybrid role for Indy's pitching staff this season. He made his first career relief appearance on April 9 against the Storm Chasers (1.0ip, 1h, 0er, 2k) and has since made 13 additional relief appearances to go with his 11 starts. Bolton has made three appearances (two starts) against Omaha this season, he has a 1.10 ERA (1er/8.2ip) has 12 punchouts compared to three walks.

THIS DAY IN 2012: Phil Irwin, who didn't join the Indians until a mid-August promotion, tossed 7.0 shutout innings while allowing just four baserunners with 11 strikeouts in an 8-0 win at Charlotte to extend Indy's semifinal series with the Knights. Irwin went 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA over four starts down the stretch before his dazzling postseason performance. Hector Luna went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI as the Indians raked 10 hits in the shutout.

