Bisons Announce Details for Fan Appreciation Week, September 20-25, at Sahlen Field

In celebration of the first full season of Buffalo Bisons baseball at Sahlen Field in three years, the team today announced that the club's final homestand of 2022 will be Fan Appreciation Week, presented by Humana. Tickets for all games, September 20-25 vs. Rochester, will be just $10 each with bonus promotions added to each of the six games against the club's Thruway Series rival.

Highlighting the added promotions are "Kids Eat & Cheer Free Games" on both Saturday, September 24 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, September 25 (1:05 p.m.). On those days, all kids 14 years old and younger will receive a free game ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office (day of game only). Then upon entering the ballpark through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., kids will receive a voucher for a free Sahlen's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola Soft drink.

For the Bisons final Honda fridaynightbash! of the season on September 23 (6:05 p.m.), the team has added giveaways every inning, including game-worn and autographed 2022 Bisons Theme Night Jerseys. There will also be reduced prices for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour at 5:00 p.m. and the final Fireworks Show of the Season!

Fan Appreciation Week promotions also include:

Tuesday, September 20 (6:05 p.m.)

-Expanded TWOsday menu featuring $2 peanuts, nachos, candy and ice cream all game.

-Buy-one, get TWO free tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office with any Rachel's Mediterranean receipt.

Wednesday, September 21 (6:05 p.m.)

-Bonus 'Win-it Wednesday' -If the Bisons win, your ticket stub is good for a buy-one, get THREE free tickets to any remaining 2022 game.

Thursday, September 22 (6:05 p.m.)

-Expanded Thirsty Thursday includes $3 Southern Tier 12 oz. Craft Beers (Stand 105) all game long.

Friday, September 23 (6:05 p.m.)

--Final Fireworks Show of the season & Free Glow Sticks with any $10 Gift Shop purchase (while supplies last).

-14 oz. Craft Beers just $3 each during the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.).

-Game-used & Autographed Theme Jerseys Giveaway every inning of the game (lucky seat).

Saturday, September 24 (1:05 p.m.)

-Kids Eat & Cheer Free Game.

-Mascot Happy Hour from 12-1 p.m. featuring Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers.

-Labatt-urday Specials of $3 Blue and Blue Light from 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, September 25 (1:05 p.m.)

-Kids Eat & Cheer Free Game.

-Post-game Kids Run the Bases.

Fan Appreciation Week will also include a week-long Gift Shop Sale of select T-Shirts ($15 adult/$10 youth) & Sweatshirts ($40 adult/$30 youth) while the Consumer's Pub at the Park All-You-Can-Eat Buffet will be only $14.95 (25% OFF) for each game (RSVP: 716-846-2100). The Bisons are also encouraging fans to share their favorite 2022 photos from the ballpark with #BisonsFanWeek for inclusion on the Sahlen Field scoreboard on Friday, September 23 with one lucky fan receiving the ability to throw out that game's ceremonial first pitch.

For tickets and more information on all Fan Appreciation Week promotions, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

