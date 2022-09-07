Cameron Homers in Loss to St. Paul
September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell victim to the St. Paul Saints 10-6 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.
Daz Cameron led the way offensively, tallying two hits and three RBI, including a two-run home run. Zack Short picked up two hits as well, including a double and tallying two RBI and scoring twice. Brendon Davis and Ali Sanchez would each smack a double for their lone hits of the game.
Austin Bergner picked up the starting nod for the Mud Hens, going 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, including two home runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bubba Derby made his Mud Hens debut, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and picked up one strikeout. Cody Sedlock pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one unearned run, two walks and one strikeout. Zac Houston would follow, lasting 2.0 innings, three runs (two earned) on three hits, including one home run, one walk and two strikeouts. Nolan Blackwood pitched the final 1.0 inning, allowing one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will remain at home to host the St. Paul Saints for game four of the seven-game series on Thursday, September 8, 2022, with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm EST.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 7, 2022
- RailRiders Defeat the Bulls 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Rally to Best Bulls 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Outlasts Syracuse in 15-8 Slugfest on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Payton Powers Knights Past Sounds 9-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Game Two Suspended, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Memphis Redbirds
- Large's Grand Slam Powers Bisons to 10-3 Win over Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Bats Held Quiet in Loss to Cubs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Tops Jacksonville for Second Straight Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Outslugged in Buffalo Despite Two Homers from Perez - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Lose Fourth Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Win Big in Syracuse, 15-8 - Rochester Red Wings
- Cameron Homers in Loss to St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Henriquez Fans Nine, Offense Crushes Mud Hens' Pitching in 10-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Fitzgerald's Two-Run Double Leads 3-1 WooSox Win at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Louisville Loses to Columbus on Wednesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Lipka's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (67-61) at Omaha Storm Chasers (62-67) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Announce Details for Fan Appreciation Week, September 20-25, at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Iowa Cubs
- Zack Britton joins RailRiders in Durham on MLB rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Plassmeyer Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- MiLB Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month Award Winners - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2023 Schedule - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Have Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Series Opener, 8-7Â - Indianapolis Indians
- Omaha's Offense Comes Alive in Return to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Opener At Memphis Ends In Shutout Loss For Tides - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.