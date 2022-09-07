Cameron Homers in Loss to St. Paul

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell victim to the St. Paul Saints 10-6 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Daz Cameron led the way offensively, tallying two hits and three RBI, including a two-run home run. Zack Short picked up two hits as well, including a double and tallying two RBI and scoring twice. Brendon Davis and Ali Sanchez would each smack a double for their lone hits of the game.

Austin Bergner picked up the starting nod for the Mud Hens, going 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, including two home runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bubba Derby made his Mud Hens debut, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and picked up one strikeout. Cody Sedlock pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one unearned run, two walks and one strikeout. Zac Houston would follow, lasting 2.0 innings, three runs (two earned) on three hits, including one home run, one walk and two strikeouts. Nolan Blackwood pitched the final 1.0 inning, allowing one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will remain at home to host the St. Paul Saints for game four of the seven-game series on Thursday, September 8, 2022, with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm EST.

