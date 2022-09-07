Zack Britton joins RailRiders in Durham on MLB rehab

September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Zack Britton will join the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders tonight on a Major League rehab assignment. Britton's rehab assignment is being transferred from the Tampa Tarpons, where he appeared in three games spanning 2.1 innings of work.

Britton last appeared on a Major League mound on August 19, 2021. Britton underwent surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip almost exactly one year ago.

New York acquired Britton at the 2018 deadline and he has pitched in 133 games for the Yankees since the trade. All told, he has appeared in 439 games over an 11-year career with Baltimore and New York.

Britton is the seventh Yankees player to rehab with the RailRiders this season, joining Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tim Locastro, Ron Marinaccio and Ben Rortvedt.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is on the road at Durham through Sunday and returns to PNC Field next Tuesday for its second-to-last homestand of the 2022 season, hosting the Worcester Red Sox from September 13 through 18. For tickets or information on upcoming promotions, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.