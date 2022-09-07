SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-60) vs Durham Bulls (74-56)

Game 131 | Road Game 65 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Chi Chi González (2-3, 4.09) vs RHP Tyler Glasnow (No record)

GONZÁLEZ: No decision in 3.2 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 2 K vs Syracues 9/1 (3-2 W - 10 inn.)

GLASNOW: No decision in 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K @ Chicago (AL) 6/14/21 (5-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 5, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-60) dropped game one of a pivotal six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a 4-3 final in extras. Anthony Volpe has hits in his first four Triple-A games, going 8-for-17 in the process.

Sean Boyle started on the mound, allowing one run across five innings of work in his first game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The 25-year-old struck out four while walking three. The RailRiders would tie the game at one in the fifth. Volpe lifted a high pop down the right field line that just barely stayed fair, allowing Ryan LaMarre to advance to third from first. An errant throw from right allowed him to score. Durham brought in the go-ahead run on a Jim Haley triple in the sixth for their second lead of the game. Once again, Volpe answered back in the seventh with an RBI double to equalize the game at two.

Emmanuel Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero combined for three shutout relief frames, facing just one over the minimum to force the game past nine innings. In extras, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would take their first lead of the evening on a Blake Perkins sac fly. The switch hitter lined out to right with Bulls' outfielder Luke Raley diving for a fine defensive play to rob him of a hit.

Durham used an RBI triple from Miles Mastrobuoni to tie the game. He would score two batters later on a Raley single up the middle for a 4-3 Durham win in ten innings.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Durham Bulls. They entered the series tied for second with Jacksonville, three and a half games back. The RailRiders have not found themselves in first place since April 9 when they were 4-1.

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN - With the RailRiders dropping the opening game in ten innings on Monday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would need to win out the rest of the series (five games) in order to leapfrog over Durham in the International League East standings.

BLACKJACK - SWB has 21 games left in the regular season (one rain-suspended game) with 21 days to go.

RON'S GONE - Ronald Guzmán was called up by the Yankees with Anthony Rizzo going on the injured list. Guzmán has not been in the Major Leagues since getting injured seven games into his 2021 season when he was with the Texas Rangers on April 12. After a slow start to the season with the RailRiders, going 32 for his first 162 (.198) with four homers from April through June, Guzmán has been hot since the start of July, going 45 for 115 (.391) with eight homers. The 27-year-old signed a Minor League contract with New York this past offseason, leaving the Texas organization for the first time in his career.

MORE MOVES - The Yankees, in addition to the Guzmán move, recalled Deivi García with Josh Donaldson going on the paternity list. For today's doubleheader, New York appointed Miguel Andújar as the "29th Man."

THE BRITTON ARE COMING - Zack Britton was added to the RailRiders roster today as his Major League rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A Tampa. He appeared in three games spanning 2.1 innings of work with the Tarpons. Britton underwent surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip almost exactly one year ago and has not appeared on a Major League mound since August 19, 2021.

OLD FRIEND ALERT - On Tuesday, former RailRider Hayden Wesneski made his Major League debut for the Chicago Cubs. The righthander pitched in relief of Wade Miley, going 5.0 shutout innings with two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. He earned the win in a 9-3 victory over the Reds at Wrigley Field. Wesneski was traded to Chicago at the deadline this year for Scott Effross after making 19 starts for the RailRiders. He was leading the team in ERA and WHIP when he was traded. Wesneski was drafted by the Yankees in the sixth round in 2019.

TONY THREE HITS - Anthony Volpe has hits in each of the first four Triple-A games he's played in with the RailRiders. In two of those games, he's tallied three hits. Volpe is 8 for his first 17 (.471) with a double. In his brief professional career, Volpe has now had a four-game hit streak with a new team for the second time. In 2021, Volpe tallied hits in four straight with the Tampa Tarpons, going 7 for his first 17 (.412) with four doubles and a triple.

STILL PHILLING GOOD - Phillip Evans is 17 for his last 43 (.395) in his last twelve games since August 19. He has five RBI and has struck out just four times during this stretch. He went hitless on Monday, snapping an eleven-game on-base streak...

RYAN'S WORLD - Ryan LaMarre is 13 for his last 32 (.406) in his last nine games since August 19. He has hits in eight of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Chad Bell has a nine-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a seven-game hit streak... Anthony Volpe has a four-game hit streak...Blake Perkins has a three-game hit streak...

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (80-54) were rained out yesterday against Minnesota. The two play a doubleheader today starting at 3:05 PM. Domingo Germán faces Louis Varland in game one, with Gerrit Cole taking the ball against Joe Ryan in game two... The Somerset Patriots (76-48) were rained out yesterday against the Hartford Yard Goats. The two play a doubleheader today. Luis Severino in a rehab starts game one. Trey Sweeney was promoted to Double-A yesterday... The Hudson Valley Renegades (69-57) dropped their series opener to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-3 on Tuesday night. T.J. Rumfield homered. Richard Fitts is on the bump tonight at 6:35 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (61-64) lost a suspended game to Daytona 5-0 before taking the nightcap 7-6. Joel Valdez takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM...

