Every USMNT Call-Up That Scored in MLS this Weekend!

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Six players who were called into the United States Men's National Team training camp in June scored in @mls action on Matchday 15:

Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang (two goals), San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, the Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan, FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White (two goals).

Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025

