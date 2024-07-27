El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Daniel Bruce scored the game-winner midway through the second half as New Mexico United claimed a season sweep of the Derby Del Camino Real with a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after United's Greg Hurst and Locomotive's Francisco Nevarez had exchanged goals in the first half.

