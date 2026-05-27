DOGSO Or Not?! Inter Miami Penalty Chaos & RED CARD Debate: Instant Replay

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial referee decisions from around Major League Soccer.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.