Desruisseaux's the Shoot-Out Hero

January 30, 2022







The Lions defeated the Maine Mariners in Portland on Sunday night by a 3-2 final score after the game went to a shoot-out.

The Lions held the upper hand in the first period, and it was Cam Hillis with the period's only goal with assists going to Olivier Galipeau and Justin Ducharme.

Early in the second period, the Lions' new recruit William Leblanc scored his third of the season. At the mid-point of the period the Mariners narrowed the gap with a goal from Brendan Robbins.

Near the end of the third period, the Mariners tied the game and forced overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, it came down to Lions forward Cédric Desruisseaux giving the Lions the win with the only goal scored by either team in the shoot-out.

The Lions next game is Wednesday, February 2 at Colisée Vidéotron against the same Maine Mariners. The game will be played behind closed doors, but it will be televised by TVA Sports and broadcast on 106.9 Mauricie.

