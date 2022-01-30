Indy Falls to Toledo in Final Game of the Weekend

TOLEDO - The Indy Fuel faced off against the Toledo Walleye Sunday evening for the second time in three days and fell 5-1.

The first period started off with Darien Craighead getting a slashing penalty, but Indy was able to kill it off. Conlan Keenan got Toledo on the board first at 4:08 assisted by Brett Boeing and Chris Martenet. Seamus Malone picked up another Indy Fuel penalty after sending the puck over the glass, but once again the Walleye found themselves unable to take advantage of the power play. Both teams notched nine shots on goal during the period but the first ended with a score of 1-0, Walleye.

Indy was given their first power play of the game after Toledo's Connor Walters was called for holding at 9:27, but despite a few nice shots, were unable to get the puck past Toledo goaltender Max Milosek. The Fuel's Mike Lee later tied the game, but Brandon Schultz gave the Walleye their lead back and made it 2-1 with 51.8 seconds left in the frame.

The Fuel got one final power play chance early in the third but couldn't execute. The score remained 2-1 until the final 1:10 of the game. Toledo's Brandon Hawkins scored on Indy's empty net, with Michael Heard following up with an empty netter of his own just 17 seconds later. Fuel goaltender Michael Lackey went back in the net but Adam Parsells added to the Walleye's tally with 15 seconds left and the game ended with a final score of 5-1.

