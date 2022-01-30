Stingrays Claim Victory in Sunday's Shootout

NORFOLK, VA - Nick Isaacson's shootout goal sealed the deal for the South Carolina Stingrays (14-22-4-0) as they squeezed out a 2-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-2) during Sunday's matinee at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Early in the second period, Bryce Martin picked up the lone regulation goal of the contest for South Carolina, tallying his second goal of the season. Carter Allen outletted a pass for Carter Cowlthorp who cut back and fed Martin for the wrist shot goal past the deflection of Michael Bullion.

At the 6:52 mark of the third period, Norfolk evened the score, as Carter Robertson fired a one-timer off a faceoff win over the glove of Ryan Bednard for his fourth tally of the season.

After the Stingrays killed off a penalty in overtime, the teams headed into a shootout where it took four rounds to decide a winner. Isaacson snapped home the shootout win before Bednard halted Alex Tonge's attempt for the win.

Bednard picked up his third shootout win of the season turning back 30 shots before stopping all four in the shootout. Bullion stopped 29 of his own but finished with three of four in the shootout where he took the loss.

The Stingrays are back in action this Saturday, February 5th as the team plays a solo game against the intra-state rival, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

