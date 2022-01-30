Rabbits Drop Overtime Thriller, Take Five of Six Points on Weekend Versus the Everblades

GREENVILLE, SC - Dylan Vander Esch's hat-trick and Alex Aleardi's overtime winner downed the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-5 in overtime to the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Everblades scored the opening goal at 5:35 into the first period after forcing a Greenville turnover that allowed for T.J. Fergus to slide the puck to Alex Aleardi who scored his 19th of the season. Greenville responded with Adyen MacDonald's fourth of the season that was tipped into the net at 6:12. Dylan Vander Esch regained the lead for the Everblades with a power-play tally at 12:29. Just over three minutes later, Brett Kemp tie the game for Greenville with his 10th of the season, sending the teams to the intermission with a 2-2 score-line.

Before the midway point of the second, Liam Pecararo scored his 16th of the season to give the Swamp Rabbits their first lead of the afternoon. Just 61 second after the go-ahead goal, Pecararo fed Justin Nachbaur for a breakaway goal, his third of the season. The Everblades cut the deficit in half just 20 second later as Vander Esch scored his second of the game. Late in the frame, at the 19:35 mark, Vander Esch completed his hat-trick to bring the Everblades level with the Swamp Rabbits at 4-4.

In the third, Florida regained the advantage at 9:12 as Jake Jaremko tipped his 10th of the season into the Greenville net. The Swamp Rabbits tied the game at 5-5 as Pecararo tipped in his second goal of the game.

In overtime, the Everblades would capture the two points in the victory as Aleardi scored his second of the game in the three-on-three frame.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 13-15-4-3 while the Everblades improve to 22-13-3-3 on the season.

The Swamp Rabbits welcome the Norfolk Admirals, for the first time this season, to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, February 4 at 7:05 p.m.

