Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-15-3-3) vs. Florida Everblades (21-13-3-3)

January 30, 2022 | 3:05 PM | Regular Season Game #35

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38)

Linesmen: Tannum Wyonzek (74), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

EVERBLADES SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-3-0-0) Home: (3-3-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 29, 2022 Greenville 3 vs Florida 0

Next Meeting:

March 2, 2022 Greenville vs Florida

QUICK BITS

BLADES BEAT DOWN:

The Swamp Rabbits dominated the Florida Everblades on Saturday night, securing a 3-0 shutout win on home ice. The Bits struck early as Brett Kemp dropped the puck to Liam Pecararo, streaking across the slot. Pecararo extended his point streak to 15 games with his first period goal at 2:23. Pecs also scored the games second goal, sniping a slapshot past Parker Gahagen to give the Bits a 2-0 lead at the 5:57 mark in the second period. The 2-0 lead would stay the same until the very end of the game when Ethan Cap buried an empty net goal from the Rabbits defensive zone, his first career goal.

SCOUTING THE BLADES:

The Swamp Rabbits host the Everblades for one more game tomorrow at 3:05. The Bits have won three straight over this Florida squad. The Everblades hold a 21-13-3-3 record and are in second place in the south division.

YOU GET A GOAL, AND YOU GET A GOAL...:

Greenville's offense has settled into a terrifying groove, outscoring opponents 17-6 over the last 4 games. Wednesday's 7-2 victory over South Carolina was the team's largest margin of victory of the season.

IM"PEC"CABLE SHOWING:

Liam Pecararo lit up the Everblades on Saturday night, scoring the first two goals of the night for the Greenville squad. Pecararo has not slowed down in months as he continues his 15 game point streak that started back on 11/19. In that 15 game period, Pecararo has scored 22/28 of his points this season (13g, 11a). In Pecararo's 22 games this season he has recorded 15 goals and 13 assists.

"CAP"ITALIZE:

Swamp Rabbits defenseman Ethan Cap recorded his first career goal at the end of Saturday's game. Cap tossed the puck nearly the whole length of the ice, nailing the empty net and extending the Bits lead to three goals. Cap has seven points in 34 career games (1g, 6a).

CAN'T CATCH KEMP:

Brett Kemp assisted both of Liam Pecararo's goals in Saturday's 3-0 win. Kemp is currently on a six game point streak in which he has recorded 12 points (4g 8a). For the third game in a row, Kemp had two assists, totaling eight points in three games.

LIGHTS OUT LETHY:

Goaltender John Lethemon recorded his second career shutout and first of the season in 26-save performance in last night's blanking of the Blades. The former Michigan State Spartan second year Rabbit has taken the statistical lead of Greenville goaltenders with a .912 save percentage and a 2.43 goals against average to accompany his five wins.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Bits will face the 14-19-1-1 Norfolk Admirals on home ice Friday night. Norfolk has won four of the last 10 games. Due to issues at their home arena however, the Admirals have played just twice since January 16th, beating the South Carolina Stingrays in both games. Alex Tonge is the leading scorer with 30 points in 30 games (15g, 15a). Beck Warm has been the primary netminder for the Admirals and holds a 6-9-0-1 record, his last win came on New Year's Day. Dylan Wells has made the start against South Carolina the last two nights. Wells holds a 8-6 record in 16 games, 3.59 GAA and .897 SV%.

