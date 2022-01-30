Steelheads Pull out Weekend Sweep of Mavericks, 3-2

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-16-1) converted off a third-period turnover to edge out the 3-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks (18-21-1) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,196 fans, the 14th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads garnered an early power play and made the most of it to hop in front for the third-straight game. Five seconds into the power play, captain A.J. White (PP, 2:32 1st) deflected a shot from the right point to earn their first lead of the night, 1-0. The Mavericks came alive in the second period and answered with two-straight tallies through the middle of the frame to take their first lead of the weekend at 2-1. White (16:49 2nd) earned his second of the night on a breakaway set up by a blocked shot to level the scoring, 2-2, into the third period. A costly turnover by the Mavericks netminder allowed forward Luc Brown (7:04 3rd) to walk in and place a shot into an open net, completing the comeback and snagging the 3-2 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - A.J. White (two goals)

2. IDH - Luc Brown (goal, assist)

3. KC - Darik Angeli (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Luc Brown (F) - game-winner, blocked shot to set 2nd goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky is riding off back-to-back wins after a difficult win-loss stretch heading into the New Year. He has held opponents to two goals or less in now 12 of 17 starts with the first to reach 10 wins on the year.

- Luc Brown: Brown finished the weekend with three-straight multi-point efforts, boasting the game-winner tonight and assisted on the tying goal. Brown expands his lead atop the ECHL rookie scoring race at 37 points and owns the second-most points on the team.

- A.J. White: White earned his second multi-point performance of the weekend and his third multi-goal game of the season. He becomes the first player on the team to reach the 40-point plateau and does so in 40 games.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads finished their January schedule on a strong note, earning their second three-game weekend sweep of the season. The effort joins their sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays from December 8-11 and finishes the month with a 5-1-0 record at Idaho Central Arena, averaging 4.50 goals per game at home in their six-game January schedule. The win also levels a turbulent month with a 7-7-0 record, marking at least an even record in all four months so far. The Steelheads play a 13-game schedule in February with seven of those contests in Boise.

ATTENDANCE: 5,196 (14th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads close their four-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:10 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

