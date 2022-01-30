Growlers Downed 4-2 by Americans

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers showed plenty of fight for the thirds straight game but ultimately fell 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Allen opened the scoring midway through the opening period as Tyler Poulsen picked up the puck at speed in the neutral zone, split the Growlers defence and beat Brett Epp in the Newfoundland net to make it 1-0 Americans with 8:38 left in the 1st.

Gordie Green tied things at 1-1 less than a minute later as the Growlers aggressive forecheck paid off. Jeremy McKenna stripped an Americans player in his own end and found Green all alone at the back door who made no mistake in squaring things up ahead of the first intermission.

Jackson Leppard would regain the Americans advantage moments into the middle frame as he beat Epp from a tight angle to give Allen a 2-1 lead with 18:42 left in the 2nd.

The crop of newcomers would continue to prove their worth on Sunday as Zane Schartz ripped one from the top of the circle midway through the second period to tie it up at 2-2. Riley McCourt and Matthew Hobbs picked up assists on the play.

On the brink of the second intermission, Allen would take back the lead as Kris Myllari slotted home following a series of strong saves from Epp. The Americans would go into the third period leading 3-2.

Despite a strong push from the visitors, the Americans would get some insurance as Chad Costello put one into an empty net to make it a 4-2 final in favour of Allen.

Quick Hits

Brett Epp made 24 saves in his first Growlers start and professional debut.

Zane Schartz scored his first goal for the Growlers on Sunday.

Newfoundland now return home following a seven game road trip.

Three Stars

1. ALN - K. Myllari

2. ALN - T. Poulsen

3. NFL - B. Epp

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.