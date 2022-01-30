Vander Esch Earns Hat Trick in 6-5 Win

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Everblades (22-13-3-3) prevented a three-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon as they survived a 6-5 slugfest in overtime against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-15-4-3) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Everblades scored first for the second time of the weekend with Alex Aleardi tipping in a shot from the left post with 14:26 to play in the opening period. Greenville's Ayden MacDonald struck back just 35 seconds later to tie the score at 1-1. Dylan Vander Esch took advantage of Florida's first power-play 12:26 into the game as the Everblades went back on top 2-1. The final goal of the period came from Brett Kemp of the Swamp Rabbits at 15:38, resulting in an even score at the end of twenty minutes.

The seesaw battle continued well in the second period. Greenville went back-to-back with Liam Pecoraro (7:04) and Justin Nachbaur (8:05) beating out Tomas Vomacka to create a 4-2 scenario. Dylan Vander Esch completed his hat trick by hitting the net twice in a row at 8:25 and 19:35. His hot streak tied the game at four leading up to the second intermission.

The third period saw the Blades climb the mountain for a 5-4 advantage with Jake Jaremko cashing in on a feed from Nathan Perkovich on the goal line at the 9:12 mark. Pecoraro stuffed a chance between the wickets of Vomacka for a Greenville power-play goal, his second tally of the day, with 4:28 on the clock. That play took the game to overtime where Aleardi potted the game-winner for the Blades on a Xavier Bouchard pass. The win secured the Everblades first victory in either overtime or a shootout this season.

The Everblades schedule turns over to Orlando for games this Thursday and Friday at the Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm for both matchups and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The next home game for the Blades will take place on Saturday, February 5 when the Orlando Solar Bears come to Estero for Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. Be one of the first people here to secure your Everblades beach bag as a giveaway! Every Saturday night Blades home game starts with a tailgate, and live music will be performed by James Prather from 5-7 pm!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.