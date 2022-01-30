ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida, Greenville fines, suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #520, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 29.

Florida's Levko Koper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 3:02 of the first period.

Koper will miss Florida's game at Greenville today (Jan. 30).

Greenville's Nikita Pavlychev has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 5:15 of the first period.

Pavlychev will miss Greenville's game vs. Florida today (Jan. 30).

Florida's Kyle Neuber has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:48 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Fraser fined, suspended

Toledo's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #525, Wheeling at Toledo, on Jan. 29.

Fraser was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct at 18:21 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Fraser will miss Toledo's game vs. Indy tonight (Jan. 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.