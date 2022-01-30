ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Florida, Greenville fines, suspensions
The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #520, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 29.
Florida's Levko Koper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 3:02 of the first period.
Koper will miss Florida's game at Greenville today (Jan. 30).
Greenville's Nikita Pavlychev has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 5:15 of the first period.
Pavlychev will miss Greenville's game vs. Florida today (Jan. 30).
Florida's Kyle Neuber has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:48 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Toledo's Fraser fined, suspended
Toledo's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #525, Wheeling at Toledo, on Jan. 29.
Fraser was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct at 18:21 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Fraser will miss Toledo's game vs. Indy tonight (Jan. 30).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022
- Indy Falls to Toledo in Final Game of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Five Fish Score in 5-1 Victory over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Desruisseaux's the Shoot-Out Hero - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Rally for Point in Shootout Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- Rabbits Drop Overtime Thriller, Take Five of Six Points on Weekend Versus the Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Earn Weekend Sweep - Allen Americans
- Growlers Downed 4-2 by Americans - Newfoundland Growlers
- Komets Complete Third Period Comeback Putting an End to Railers Win Streak - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Fall in Shootout to Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Claim Victory in Sunday's Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Vander Esch Earns Hat Trick in 6-5 Win - Florida Everblades
- Glads Sweep Icemen and Extend Home Win Streak to Eight Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Hammond Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers to Play Without Fans - Newfoundland Growlers
- The Final Road Game Before (Finally) Coming Home - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Avoid Sweep on Sunday - Florida Everblades
- Glads Seek Eighth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Pull out Weekend Sweep of Mavericks, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.