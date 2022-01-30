ECHL Transactions - January 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Allen:

Add Luke Peressini, G added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG

Florida:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee (a.m.)

Add Jake Kearley, D activated from reserve

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville [1/29]

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG [1/29]

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Kansas City

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Jonathan Harty, D placed on reserve

Delete Marc Gosselin, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Delete Tariq Hammond, D loaned to Hershey

Wheeling:

Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Niclas Almari, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve

