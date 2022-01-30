ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 30, 2022:
Allen:
Add Luke Peressini, G added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG
Florida:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee (a.m.)
Add Jake Kearley, D activated from reserve
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville [1/29]
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG [1/29]
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Kansas City
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Jonathan Harty, D placed on reserve
Delete Marc Gosselin, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Delete Tariq Hammond, D loaned to Hershey
Wheeling:
Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Niclas Almari, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve
