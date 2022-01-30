Admirals Fall in Shootout to Stingrays
January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the South Carolina Stingrays 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon.
Neither team was able to score in the first period, entering the first intermission still tied at zero. The Admirals were able to successfully kill two power plays in the period. The Admirals have killed 78% of power plays this season.
South Carolina broke open the tie, scoring three minutes into the second period on a Bryce Martin goal.
Carter Robertson would tie the game at one apiece, seven minutes into the third period on an assist from Matt Carey. The goal was Robertson's fourth for the year, while Carey collected his eighth assist.
Still tied at zero at the end of regulation, the game would go into overtime, where both teams were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.
Matt Carey, Cody Milan, Chase Lang, and Alex Tonge all took shots for the Admirals in the shootout, but were unsuccessful. A shot by Nick Issacson for the Stingrays in the fourth round of the shootout would slip past Admirals goaltender Michael Bullion to give South Carolina the victory.
Bullion played an overall great game, with 29 saves on 30 shots, and numerous big saves down the stretch of the game.
The Admirals drop to 14-20-1-1 on the season, and are back in action when they travel to take on the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, February 2nd.
