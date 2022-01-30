Hammond Signs PTO with Hershey

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Sunday that defenseman Tariq Hammond has signed a professional tryout contract with the Hershey Bears.

Hammond, 28, is in his third season with the Stingrays and fourth professional season overall. The blueliner began this year on a PTO with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, tallying an assist in four games. Since returning to the lowcountry, Hammond has racked up seven assists in 29 contests.

Over the past four-plus years, the native of Calgary, AB. has played in 188 games with the Silver Knights and Binghamton Devils of the AHL, as well as the Stingrays and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

The Stingrays are back in action this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. as the team finishes a three-game weekend against the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.