Americans Earn Weekend Sweep

January 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon 4-2, sweeping the three-game weekend series in front of 2,170 fans in Allen.

Rookie netminder Luke Peressini made his Allen debut stopping 35 shots in the Americans victory. Peressini had the second assist on Chad Costello's empty-net goal, collecting his first professional win and first pro point.

"I was nervous out there for sure," said Peressini, following the game. It's tough walking into a new room not knowing many of the guys and then going out and trying to help the team get the win. The boys played hard in front of me and helped secure the victory. It was a long airplane ride from Boston. I'll sleep well tonight."

Jackson Leppard, Tyler Poulsen, Chad Costello, and Kris Myllari provided the Americans offense on Sunday afternoon. Kris Myllari's goal was the game winner for the Americans. He has four goals on the season, and all four have been game winners.

"It was a team effort this afternoon" noted Myllari. "This was a big weekend for us. We just swept one of the best teams in the league. A weekend like this goes a long way."

After going without a power play opportunity on Saturday night, the Americans had five on Sunday afternoon going 1-for-5.

The Americans continue the homestand next Wednesday night against division rival the Wichita Thunder at 7;05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.