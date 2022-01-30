Glads Sweep Icemen and Extend Home Win Streak to Eight Games

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (22-15-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (22-12-2-1) by a score of 1-0 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Sunday afternoon. Five different Glads found twine and Gabe Guerter netted the game-winning goal late in the second period in the 5-2 win.

First Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - game-winning goal, assist

Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - goal

Third Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - goal

After a scoreless first period, Atlanta struck first to take a 1-0 lead early in the second period after Gabe Guertler fired the puck across the width of the ice to Derek Topatigh who blasted a wrister past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (1:16).

Just over a minute later, Jacksonville tied the game at 1-1 after Derek Lodermeier gained possession of the puck in the low slot and found the back of the net (2:19).

As time wound down on an Atlanta penalty kill, Cody Sylvester collected the puck after coming out of the box, skated down the right wing, and lasered a shot inside the top left corner of the net to give Atlanta a 2-1 advantage (5:20).

The Icemen leveled the game at 2-2 late in the second period after Abbott Girduckis netted one through heavy traffic on a power-play opportunity (16:52).

Atlanta immediately reclaimed the lead late in the second period after a Gabe Guertler deflection found twine (18:02). Kameron Kielly delivered the disc to Greg Campbell at the blue line, and Campbell blasted a one-timer that Guertler redirected into the back of the net for his 12th tally on the season.

Eric Neiley netted another goal for Atlanta late in the third period after he cashed in on an empty net to make it 4-2 (18:58).

Luke Nogard joined in on the scoring with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game when he scored on an another empty net to seal the 5-2 victory (19:44).

The Glads outshot the Icemen 35-28 in the game, and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the afternoon saving 27 of 29 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Wednesday night at 7:00 PM against the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-1) at Gas South Arena.

