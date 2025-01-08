D.C. United Signs MLS SuperDraft 2025 Selection and North Carolina State University Forward Hakim Karamoko

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed North Carolina State University standout Hakim Karamoko. Karamoko was the 10th overall selection for the Black-and-Red in the MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Dec. 20, 2024. D.C. United has signed Karamoko to a three-year contract through 2027 with options in 2028 and 2029.

"Hakim is an exciting young talent who is coming off an impressive season with NC State," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He's a strong and dynamic player who has an eye for goal. Hakim has all the necessary tools to become a successful player at the next level and we look forward to his continued development with the Black-and-Red."

The New York native was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2023 and was the first Wolfpack player to win the honors since 2017 after finishing the season with four goals and one assist in 12 appearances. Karamoko started 14 of the Wolfpacks 19 matches in his sophomore year, leading the team in goals with seven and tied for second in shots taken with 45. He was named to the All-ACC Second Team and the United Soccer Coaches NCAA D1 Men's All-South Region First Team. In two years at NC State University, Karamoko scored eleven goals and recorded three assists across 31appearances (15 starts) from 2023-2024.

Hakim Karamoko

Position: Forward

Birthplace: New York, NY

Country: United States

Birthdate: 11/01/2005

Age: 19

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has signed North Carolina State University standout Hakim Karamoko.

