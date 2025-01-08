New York City FC Announces Preseason Schedule
January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
The 'Boys in Blue' kick off their 2025 preseason in New York on Monday, January 13 before taking off to Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday, January 15. For the first leg of preseason, New York City will take on Real Salt Lake on Friday, January 24 followed by the current MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on Monday, January 27.
The team will then travel to Indio, California to compete in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational where they will play four matches starting with a matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm ET. New York City then takes on newly inaugurated San Diego FC on Saturday, February 8 at 3pm ET and western conference opponent St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm ET.
The 'Boys in Blue' concludes its preseason and Coachella Valley Invitational participation against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 15 at 3pm ET.
A full traveling roster will be released upon departure.
Preseason Key Dates
Friday, January 24 - Friendly vs. Real Salt Lake (Behind Closed Doors)
Monday, January 27 - Friendly v. LA Galaxy (Behind Closed Doors)
Wednesday, February 5 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Sporting Kansas City at 6pm ET
Saturday, February 8 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. San Diego FC at 3pm ET
Wednesday, February 12 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 6pm ET
Saturday, February 15 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Minnesota United FC at 3pm ET
