FC Dallas Trades Forward Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $2.3 Million in GAM, Winger Léo Chú, and a 2025 International Roster Slot

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has traded forward Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for winger Léo Chú, $1 million in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500k in 2026 GAM and up to $800k GAM if certain performance metrics are met and a 2025 International Roster Slot. FC Dallas also retain a percentage of a future transfer fee if Ferreira is moved outside of MLS or within the league. Ferreira, the most decorated Homegrown player in FC Dallas history, departs with 163 MLS regular season appearances, 53 goals, and 34 assists.

"On behalf of everyone at FC Dallas, I want to thank Jesús Ferreira for his contributions to our club," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "From his time in our Academy to becoming one of the top players in MLS, Jesús has made a tremendous impact on our organization. His dedication and goal-scoring prowess will always be an important part of our history."

"On a personal level, I've really enjoyed the relationship I've had with both him and his father, David, who is one of the greatest players to ever play for FC Dallas. Jesús has left a similar legacy."

Chú joins Dallas after three seasons with Seattle Sounders FC, where he made 94 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian winger was part of the Sounders squad that won its first Concacaf Champions League title after defeating Club Universidad Nacional on May 4, 2022. Chú signed with the Sounders via transfer from Grêmio on Aug. 5, 2021. Prior to joining Seattle, Chú made 38 professional appearances for Grêmio and on loan at Série A side Ceará Sporting Club between 2019 and 2021, recording five goals across all competitions.

Ferreira signed as a Homegrown player with FC Dallas in 2016. He made his MLS debut in June 2017, scoring his first professional goal in the match. At 16 years and 161 days, he became the youngest player in FC Dallas history to play and score, and the second-youngest player to score in MLS history. In 2022, he became the club's first-ever Homegrown Designated Player.

In 2024, Ferreira appeared in 22 games, scoring five goals (second-most on the team) and registering six assists. He shared the team lead with Petar Musa, each scoring three game-winning goals. Ferreira also scored two goals from direct free kicks. In May 2024, he made history as the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals, at the age of 23.

Ferreira rewrote the FC Dallas record books in 2022, tying the club's single-season record with 18 goals, joining Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper Jr. He was named MLS Young Player of the Year and became the second FC Dallas player to earn the honor. Ferreira also earned a roster spot in the 2022 and 2023 MLS All-Star Games, was named to the MLS Best XI at age 21, and topped the league's 22 Under 22 list.

With the U.S. National Team, Ferreira became the first player to score back-to-back hat tricks during the Gold Cup group stage, against St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. He tied Landon Donovan for the most career hat tricks by a U.S. player with three and won the 2023 Gold Cup Top Scorer Award. Ferreira was named to the United States' final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he saw action in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. He has scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for the U.S.

Ferreira joined the FC Dallas Academy at age 8, following his father, David Ferreira, who signed with the club in February 2009. He played for the U16 FC Dallas Academy team that won the 2015-16 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championship, finishing with a 23-2-0 record during the regular season.

