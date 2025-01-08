Nashville Soccer Club Announces Additions to Technical Staff

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today three additions to its Technical Staff in advance of Major League Soccer's 30th season which is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park.

Michael Nsien will serve as Assistant Coach, Danny Cepero as Goalkeeper Coach, and Dr. Robert Butler as Director of High Performance.

Michael Nsien, who most recently served as Head Coach for the U-19 United States Men's Youth National Team (USMYNT), will serve as Assistant Coach. Nsien, who was also Head Coach for the U-16 USMYNT from 2022-23, coached professionally with FC Tulsa (previously the Tulsa Roughnecks) of the USL Championship from 2018-22 before joining U.S. Soccer. He played defender collegiately at the University of Dayton and professionally for MLS' LA Galaxy reserves and the Portland Timbers when the club was in the USL Championship;

Danny Cepero, who most recently served as Assistant Coach for New York City Football Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, NYCFC II (2022-24), and NYCFC Academy Goalkeeper Coach (2018-22), will serve as Goalkeeper Coach. Previously, Cepero was the United States Men's Youth National Team U-17 Goalkeeper Coach (2021-23) and an Assistant Coach for the NCAA's Louisville Cardinals (2013-17) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2011-13). After playing goalkeeper at the University of Pennsylvania, Cepero made 15 regular season starts for the New York Red Bulls from 2008-09 and he started all four of the Red Bulls playoff matches in 2008, securing two clean sheets in the club's run to its first-ever MLS Cup Final. During the 2008 season, he became the first goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal during open play on Oct. 18, 2008 versus the Columbus Crew;

Dr. Robert Butler, who most recently served as the Director of Performance for Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals (2016-23), will serve as Director of High Performance. Before his time with St. Louis, he was a professor at Duke University and a team member with the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence. Dr. Butler holds a PhD in Biomechanics and Movement Science from the University of Delaware and a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) from the University of Evansville. He is also a frequent presenter at MLS performance and medical meetings and has coached soccer at the amateur level.

Nashville Soccer Club will begin its preseason on Saturday, Jan. 11 when players report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. to undergo medical examinations before departing for training in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 12.

