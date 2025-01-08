Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed free agent midfielder Lassi Lappalainen for the 2025 season with a Club option for 2026. During his six seasons with CF Montréal, Lappalainen appeared in 99 regular season matches (62 starts), recording 15 goals and 15 assists.

"Lassi's ability to play multiple positions makes him a valuable addition to our group," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Lassi brings with him a wealth of experience and familiarity with the demands of our style of play, and we look forward to integrating him into our squad when preseason gets underway next week."

Born in Espoo, Finland, Lappalainen joined CF Montréal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 on July 25, 2019. In his first season, he registered five goals and one assist, highlighted by a brace in his MLS debut against the Philadelphia Union on July 27. Lappalainen featured in nine Canadian Championship matches during his time with Montreal, helping the Club win their fourth and fifth titles in 2019 and 2021.

Under the direction of Wilfried Nancy, Lappalainen compiled a career-best 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) in 2022 when Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference with a franchise-best 65 points.

Prior to joining CF Montréal, the midfielder played 16 matches (15 starts) for HJK Helsinki of the Veikkausliiga in 2019, plus two starts in UEFA Champions League matches. Lappalainen scored six goals, including two in Champions League fixtures. From 2017-18, he competed with Rovaniemen Palloseura on loan and collected 12 goals in 39 regular season matches while adding three goals in the Finnish Cup. The Finland international made his professional club debut in the Finnish topflight in 2016 with HJK Helsinki, where he played in 14 regular season contests.

At the international level, Lappalainen has earned nine caps for the Finnish Men's National Team, recording two assists. He made his senior national team debut on Jan. 11, 2019, in a friendly against Estonia.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign free agent midfielder Lassi Lappalainen through 2025 with an option for 2026, announced on Jan. 8, 2025.

Name: Lassi Lappalainen

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Born: Aug. 24, 1998, in Espoo, Finland

Citizenship: Finland

Acquired: Signed by Columbus Crew via Free Agency on Jan. 8, 2025.

Previous Experience: CF Montreal (2019-24), Bologna FC 1909 (2019-21), Rovaniemen Palloseura (2017-18), HJK Helsinki (2015-19)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.