Atlanta United Signs Forward Cayman Togashi

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that it has signed forward Cayman Togashi on a free transfer through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. Togashi most recently played for Sagan Tosu in the Japanese top-flight. The forward was born in the United States and brings 10 years of professional experience to Atlanta. Togashi will occupy a supplemental roster spot and be a domestic player.

"Cayman is a forward that our scouts have been following over the past few months," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He'll join us as a domestic player and brings over 10 years of professional experience from Japan with him. He's scored goals at every club throughout his career and with the amount of games and competitions that we are in, depth at the forward position is always something we need. We feel that Cayman will fit in nicely with our group of forwards."

Togashi, 31, comes to MLS after spending his entire professional career in Japan. The forward was born in New York City. He moved to Yokohama, Japan when he was young. He joined the Yokohama F. Marinos youth academy but then decided to play collegiate soccer in Japan at Kanto Gakuin University.

After graduation in 2015, Togashi signed his first professional deal with his hometown club in Yokohama. He made his professional debut on Sept. 19, 2015 and scored the game-winner against FC Tokyo in J1 League action. He would go on to make 51 appearances and score 10 goals over the next couple of seasons. After a loan stint with FC Tokyo, Togashi moved to J2 League side Machida Zelvia in 2019. He scored five goals in 30 appearances before transferring to V-Varen Nagasaki ahead of the 2020 campaign.

After nearly securing promotion in the 2021 season, Togashi made the move to Vegalta Sendai in 2021. After the team got relegated, the striker had his most prolific scoring season the following year, scoring 11 goals and adding two assists in 37 matches played. He earned a move back to the Japanese top-flight with Sagan Tosu where he scored seven goals and added three assists over the past two seasons.

Internationally, Togashi has represented Japan at the U-23 level when he played in the prestigious 2016 Toulon tournament. Current Atlanta United teammate Xande Silva represented Portugal in that same tournament. He scored one goal in four appearances for his country.

Player Profile

Name: Cayman Togashi (Cay-man To-gah-schee)

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Birthdate: August 10, 1993 (Age: 31)

Birthplace: New York, United States

Citizenship: Japan, United States

Transaction: Atlanta United signs forward Cayman Togashi on a free transfer through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 on Jan. 8, 2025.

Atlanta United Roster (as of Jan. 8, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (9):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams 

Midfielders (9): Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

