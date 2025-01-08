Nashville Soccer Club Signs Honduran Midfielder Bryan Acosta

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of central midfielder Bryan Acosta from Real CD España, one of the top clubs in Honduras' first division, Liga Nacional Apertura, through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. The Honduran international returned to his home country for the 2024 campaign after spending five seasons in Major League Soccer with the Portland Timbers (2023), Colorado Rapids (2022-23), and FC Dallas (2019-21).

"Bryan has outstanding experience in both Major League Soccer and CONCACAF, and his combination of playmaking and ball-winning makes him a valuable addition to our midfield," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

From 2013-17, Acosta appeared in 133 matches across all competitions for Real CD España, tallying 19 goals. He spent the next two seasons with CD Tenerife in Spain's second division, appearing 51 times and registering 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists).

In 2019, Acosta joined MLS side FC Dallas as a Designated Player, appearing 61 times across three seasons with three goals and five assists. Prior to the 2022 season, he signed as a free agent with the Colorado Rapids where he made 45 appearances and registered four assists across parts of two seasons before being traded to the Portland Timbers in August 2023. Following seven matches in the Pacific Northwest, Acosta returned to his first professional team, Real CD España, for the 2024 season where he made 15 appearances and scored one goal during Liga Nacional Apertura's regular season and playoffs.

On the international stage, Acosta helped lead Honduras to a fourth-place finish at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics by serving as captain and starting in all six of his nation's matches. Additionally, he has appeared 69 times (two goals, one assist) for Honduras' National Football Team in international friendlies, World Cup Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup, and the Copa Centroamericana 2014.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Bryan Acosta from Real CD España of Honduras' Liga Nacional Apertura on Jan. 8, 2025

BRYAN ACOSTA

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 176 lbs.

Birthdate: Nov. 24, 1993

Age: 31

Birthplace: La Ceiba, Honduras

Nationality: Honduran

Last club: Real CD España

How acquired: Signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026

