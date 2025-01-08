Nashville Soccer Club Waives Midfielder Randall Leal and Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has waived midfielder Randall Leal and goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, who were under contract through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

A club may place a player on Waivers at any time during the regular season at which point the player is made available to all other MLS clubs. The Waiver Claiming Period for Leal and Panicco began today when the League delivered notice to all other clubs and is set to expire at 4 p.m. CT tomorrow. If a player is not selected off Waivers, then that player is available to all MLS clubs on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information regarding MLS' rules and regulations, click here.

Leal originally joined Nashville SC ahead of its inaugural MLS season in 2020 from Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica's Liga Promérica. The Costa Rican international appeared in 117 matches across all competitions (MLS, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), tallying 17 goals and 21 assists.

Panicco was selected by Nashville SC with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, and has since appeared 23 times across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) with five clean sheets.

Nashville SC's 2025 preseason is set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11 as players report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center to undergo medical examinations before traveling to Palm Beach, Fla. the following day.

