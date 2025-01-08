Sounders FC Acquires Forward Jesús Ferreira in Blockbuster Trade with FC Dallas

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that is has acquired forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas in exchange for midfielder Léo Chú, $1,000,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 of 2026 GAM and up to $800,000 in additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a 2025 International Roster Slot. One of the top attackers in MLS, the 24-year-old comes to Seattle following eight professional seasons with FC Dallas, where he was a two-time MLS All-Star and 2022 MLS Best XI selection. Since signing with Dallas as a Homegrown Player in 2016, Ferreira has tallied 53 goals and 34 assists in 163 career regular-season appearances, in addition to scoring 15 goals in 23 career caps with the U.S. Men's National Team. As part of the deal, Ferreira has agreed to a new three-year contract with Seattle, with club options in 2028 and 2029, and will not occupy a Designated Player spot. FC Dallas also retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Ferreira is moved outside of MLS or within the league.

"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Jesús to Seattle. He's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Jesús' versatility allows him to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. His creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we're confident he'll be a valuable contributor to the team's success moving forward."

"I also want to extend our gratitude to Léo Chú for his contributions during his time with the club," continued Waibel. "Léo brought energy and passion to our team over the past four seasons, and we wish him well on his next career step in Dallas."

Ferreira, 24, joins Seattle following eight seasons with FC Dallas, where he signed with the First Team as a 15-year-old in 2016 following several seasons with the club's academy. The versatile attacker appeared in 181 matches (151 starts) across all competitions during his time with Dallas, tallying 55 goals and 40 assists. After scoring in his professional debut appearance in 2017, Ferreira played in one match in 2018 before appearing in 36 matches (32 starts) for Dallas across all competitions in 2019, recording eight goals and seven assists. After signing a new contract as a Young Designated Player prior to the 2022 season, Ferreira went on to have a breakout campaign with 18 goals and six assists in MLS action, earning 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star honors. He earned another All-Star nod in 2023, recording 14 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, then appeared in 24 matches last season in all competitions, scoring five goals and eight assists despite battling injury throughout the campaign.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Jesús to Seattle. He's a player with great technical ability and an eye for goal, which will make him a real asset in our attacking setup," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "What excites me the most is his movements in the attacking half of the field and finishing ability inside the 18-yard-box. I'm looking forward to integrating him into our group and seeing how his qualities gel with the talented players we already have. I'm confident he'll make a big impact for us going forward."

Ferreira has established himself as a key member of the U.S. Men's National Team, scoring 15 goals in 23 career appearances since making his international debut in 2020. Alongside new Sounders FC teammates Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, Ferreira was a member of the USMNT roster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup team in Qatar, starting in the Quarterfinals against the Netherlands. He also helped the United States win the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, appearing in two matches and scoring four goals in a 5-0 win over Grenada (June 11, 2022). Ferreira scored seven goals in five appearances at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, including hat tricks against both St. Kitts and Nevis (June 29, 2023) and Trinidad and Tobago (July 3, 2023).

Born in Colombia, Ferreira first joined the FC Dallas Academy at the age of eight, when his father, former MLS MVP David Ferreira, signed with FC Dallas in 2009. Ferreira was part of the FC Dallas U-16 Academy team that won the 2015-2016 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championship and the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group.

Chú heads to Dallas as part of the trade following four seasons with Sounders FC, where he appeared in 94 games across all competitions. The Brazilian recorded seven career goals and 14 assists in MLS regular-season play, including a five-goal, eight-assist output in 2023. The 24-year-old came to Seattle from Brazilian side Grêmio in August of 2021. Seattle retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Chú is moved outside of MLS or within the league.

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas in exchange for midfielder Léo Chú, $1,000,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 of 2026 GAM and up to $800,000 in additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a 2025 International Roster Slot. Ferreira has been signed to a three-year contract with club options in 2028 and 2029 on January 8, 2025.

Name: Jesús Ferreira

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Born: December 24, 2000, in Santa Marta, Colombia

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Citizenship: USA

Acquired: Acquired via trade from FC Dallas in exchange for Léo Chú, $1,000,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 of 2026 GAM and up to $800,000 in additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a 2025 International Roster Slot. Signed to a three-year contract with club options in 2028 and 2029 on January 8, 2025.

Previous Clubs: FC Dallas (2016-2024)

