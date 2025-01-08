Revolution Sign Ugandan Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed central midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, a 17-year-old with Uganda Senior National Team experience, to the club's supplemental roster. The contract officially takes effect on Oyirwoth's 18th birthday later this month on Jan. 23, 2025, and runs through the 2028 MLS season, with a one-year club option for 2029.

ALLAN OYIRWOTH

Full Name: Allan Oyirwoth

Pronunciation: ah-LAN oh-YEAR-woth

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: January 23, 2007 (Pakwach, Uganda)

Hometown: Pakwach, Uganda

College: Amus College

Previous Clubs: MYDA FC (UGA), Amor Young Heroes (UGA), Pakwach Super Eagles (UGA), Mawokota (UGA), Gomba (UGA)

Nationality: Uganda

Born in Pakwach, Uganda, Oyirwoth has recently emerged in the Uganda National Team picture, earning two caps for the senior team. He debuted for The Cranes in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Nov. 21, 2023 against Somalia, recording one assist in a 67-minute shift. The right-footed midfielder made his second appearance in a friendly against Kuwait on Jan. 19, 2024. Oyirwoth also featured prominently for the Uganda U-20 Men's National Team at the 13th African Games in 2023, where he scored against Senegal and featured in a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

"Allan Oyirwoth is one of the top prospects out of Uganda and a very promising young midfielder," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We are excited to get Allan into our high-potential training environment in New England and help him fulfill his potential."

Oyirwoth, the second-youngest member of the Revolution's first team roster as preseason began this week, arrives in MLS after excelling in his native Uganda with Amus College School, among other clubs. He was named the Teso Zone MVP in March 2023 after leading the goal-scoring charts in the zonal school competition. In May, he finished as the top scorer and earned MVP honors at the USSSA National Football Championship, a 64-school tournament.

"Allan is a talented young midfielder with a tremendous upside and I'm excited to help him reach his potential," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "At only 17, Allan is gifted technically and has a frame and range athletically that profiles well for MLS. With time to develop in our training environment, I'm confident he can blossom into an impact midfielder for our first team."

In July 2023, Oyirwoth led the scoring charts at the International Schools Football (ISF) Championship in Morocco. One month later, he led the Federation of East African Secondary Schools (FEASSSA) competition in goals scored. The youngster's impressive 2023 campaign continued in October with the Buganda Masaza Cup MVP award, which he won while playing with Club Gomba. He also claimed MVP honors at the National Football Champions, when his Amus College side finished as runners up in the final. The previous year, Oyirwoth was part of the winning teams at the 2022 East African Football Championship and 2022 Ateker Cup.

Shortly after his 17th birthday, Oyirwoth's performances in Uganda earned him a move to Leicester, England in February 2024 for a six-month stay at the Brooke House College and Academy, an esteemed development program with links to several English Premier League clubs.

The 2025 Major League Soccer season begins for the Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Ugandan central midfielder Allan Oyirwoth to an MLS contract through the 2028 MLS season, with a one-year club option for 2029, on Jan. 8, 2025.

