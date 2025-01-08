Houston Dynamo FC Secures Multi-Year Contract Extensions for President of Soccer Pat Onstad and Technical Director Asher Mendelsohn

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today multi-year contract extensions for Club legend Pat Onstad, who will take on the new title of President of Soccer, Houston Dynamo FC, and Technical Director Asher Mendelsohn as the Club enters its 20th MLS season.

"The Club has made tremendous strides since Pat and Asher arrived in Houston," said Houston Dynamo Majority Owner Ted Segal. "Their relentless ambition to sign top-level competitors and build a winning roster and staff is reflected in the sustained success that the team has seen on the pitch in multiple competitions. We are excited to continue this journey with them leading the pursuit of bringing another championship to Houston."

Since Onstad and Mendelsohn joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2022 season, Houston has returned to its place as a championship contender. In 2023, the Dynamo reached the Western Conference Final and won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to secure the Club's fourth domestic title. In 2024, Houston qualified for the MLS Playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade, while being the only American MLS team to compete in four major competitions - Major League Soccer, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup. Additionally, Houston was the only MLS team in Texas to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Western Conference.

Last season, the Dynamo also set single-season Club records on the pitch in points (54) and road wins (8), while leading the league in average possession (59.2 percent). Houston managed to maintain an attractive possession-based and defensively-sound style of play to control matches and dictate pace of play throughout the season, allowing just 39 goals over 34 regular season matches, the third fewest in MLS.

"I would like to thank Ted for the trust he has placed in me, as well as for the ongoing support from the Houston Dynamo staff and players," said Onstad. "I am thrilled to continue leading the Dynamo, especially as we begin a special campaign - our 20th MLS season. This team and this community mean a tremendous amount to me, and we will do everything we can to build a sustainable winner for this city."

Onstad and Mendelsohn have revamped the Soccer Operations of the Houston Dynamo since taking charge, hiring new leaders in key areas, including the hiring of head coach Ben Olsen, Head of Sports Medicine Craig Devine, Director of Identification Manuel Junco and Academy General Manager Tony Vigil. They also launched a partnership with SRC Ftbl, placing the Club at the forefront of soccer analytics.

Onstad, Mendelsohn and the recruitment staff have built a talented and competitive roster of players with championship experience from around the world. Last summer, the Dynamo signed Argentinian forward Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens in Greece on a Club-record transfer fee, followed by the signing of German forward Lawrence Ennali from Poland's Górnik Zabrze, marking the largest U22 initiative signing in Club history.

The pair have also placed a new emphasis on developing young players in Houston, collaborating with Assistant General Manager Nick Kowba to launch Houston Dynamo 2 (HD2) in MLS NEXT Pro. The new program has helped develop players such as defender Micael into one of MLS's top defenders over the past two seasons. Additionally, Dynamo Academy players born in 2007, 2008 and 2009 recorded more minutes (6,828) than any team in MLS NEXT Pro last season, while qualifying for the postseason for the third consecutive year.

"Thank you to Ted and Pat for the trust and support to continue in my role as Technical Director," said Mendelsohn. "I look forward to continuing to work with our staff and players to build a sustainable winning club for the city of Houston. I am excited for the next phase of this project as we see some of our longer-term investments begin to impact the first team."

Onstad joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2022 season as general manager, bringing his career journey full circle with the Club. The former goalkeeper was part of Houston's inaugural team and helped lead the Dynamo to MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007. As a player in Houston, Onstad helped the team qualify for the postseason four times, while delivering one of the most important saves in Dynamo history in 2006 when he stopped New England's final attempt in the penalty shootout to clinch the championship.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native rejoined the Dynamo after an eight-year stint with Columbus Crew, where he served as an assistant coach (2014-2018) before being promoted to vice-president of soccer (2018-2021). He also served as an assistant coach for D.C. United from 2011 to 2013, and as the chief scout and manager of football partnerships for the Toronto FC in 2013.

Mendelsohn also joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2022 season to reunite with Onstad after five years with Columbus Crew from 2014 to 2018. In Columbus, he played a key role in revitalizing one of the original MLS clubs by implementing a new soccer identity, competing for trophies, setting outgoing MLS transfer records and laying out the foundation for a new player development pathway. Throughout his 20-year career in soccer, Mendelsohn has developed ground-breaking programs with U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, including MLS NEXT, the Professional Referee Organization, the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team scouting network and many others.

The Dynamo kickoff the 2025 MLS Season with two standout home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas on February 22 and Inter Miami CF on March 2. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available.

