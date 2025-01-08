Chicago Fire FC Announces Key Technical Staff Additions

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced five additions to Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter's technical staff for the 2025 MLS season. The Club has hired four Assistant Coaches and a Director of Methodology and Talent Manager, adding a diverse array of experience from various levels in the United States and Europe.

Filipe Celikkaya, Tom Heinemann, and Hector Jiménez have joined the Club as Assistant Coaches, while Joe Bendik has been named Assistant Goalkeeper Coach. Additionally, Vincent Cavin has been appointed as Director of Methodology and Talent Manager.

"I'm excited to welcome this talented group to the Fire for the 2025 season," said Berhalter. "The collective experience and insight they bring from different levels of the game, both in the U.S. and Europe, will strengthen our efforts to create a top-tier environment for player development and performance. I look forward to working closely with this group and the rest of our staff as we push toward achieving our goals this upcoming season."

Filipe Celikkaya, Assistant Coach

Celikkaya joins the Fire from Sporting Clube Portugal, where he served as the Head Coach of Sporting CP B for the past five seasons. Prior to his most recent tenure with Sporting CP, Celikkaya was an Assistant Coach for FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League for the 2019-20 season, helping the club win its 13th league title, while also competing in the UEFA Champions League and reaching the Europa League semifinal.

After concluding his professional playing career in 2007, Celikkaya transitioned into coaching in 2009 when he was named the Head Coach of the U-17 team for Portuguese club Almada A.C. Since then, he has held youth and first division coaching positions with Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, Sporting CP, G.D. Chaves, and Vitória Sport Clube.

He holds a UEFA "Pro" License and speaks English and Portuguese.

Tom Heinemann, Assistant Coach

Heinemann returns to MLS from the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team, where he served as Head Coach since 2022. During his time with the U.S., Heinemann and the U-15s won the League A title in the 2023 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship after defeating Mexico 4-2 in the final.

Heinemann began his coaching career in 2007 alongside a lengthy playing career across multiple levels in the U.S., appearing in 225 matches across Major League Soccer, the North American Soccer League, United Soccer League and USSF Division 2. He won league championships in 2010 and 2015, helping the Charleston Battery to the 2010 USL Championship as league MVP and leading the San Francisco Deltas in scoring en route to their 2017 NASL Championship.

Heinemann, who holds a USSF "A" License, has also held coaching positions with Belmont University, Tennessee Soccer Club, Yale University, and the Columbus Crew Academy.

Hector Jiménez, Assistant Coach

Jiménez joins the Fire as an Assistant Coach after recently concluding a decorated, 14-year career as player in MLS. Jiménez amassed 232 regular season appearances (152 starts) as a defender, representing the LA Galaxy (2011-13), Columbus Crew (2014-20), and Austin FC (2021-24).

Jiménez retired as a three-time MLS Cup champion, winning back-to-back titles with the Galaxy (2011, 2012) and once with the Columbus Crew (2020). He holds a USSF "B" License and speaks English and Spanish.

Joe Bendik, Assistant Goalkeeper Coach

Bendik was named Assistant Goalkeeper Coach after recently completing an extensive playing career at the professional level. Beginning in 2010, Bendik played 15 seasons for clubs in the U.S. and Norway. He made 189 appearances (183 starts) in MLS for six different clubs, including the Portland Timbers, Toronto FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

He began his professional career in Norway with Sogndal Fotball. He made four appearances in his first season, helping the club gain promotion to the top division. Bendik made five appearances in net during his second season in Norway, including his Norwegian top-flight debut on March 20, 2011, against Strømsgodset IF. He is also a former U.S. youth international, having played at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels.

Bendik holds a USSF "C" License and is currently in the process of acquiring a USSF "B" License.

Vincent Cavin, Director of Methodology and Talent Manager

In his role, Cavin will work closely with top talents at the Club to help them reach their potential. He will also collaborate with the coaching staff to develop and execute the Club's game model. Cavin will report to Sporting Director Gregg Broughton.

Cavin joins the Fire from the U.S. Men's National Team, where he served as an Assistant Coach on Berhalter's staff and helped the team win the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League. Prior to his time with the USMNT, Cavin spent 13 years in various capacities with the Switzerland National Team. During this period, the Swiss National Team participated in three FIFA World Cups, two UEFA European Championships and advanced to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

After a 10-year playing career in Switzerland, Cavin began his coaching career in 2005. He joined the Swiss Federation in 2010 as an Assistant Coach and analyst with the U-21 team that finished as runner-up in the 2011 European U-21 Championship and then participated in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He also served as a course leader and instructor for the Swiss Football Association for multiple coaching education licenses.

Cavin holds a UEFA "Pro" License. He speaks five languages: English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

