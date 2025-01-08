Charlotte FC Defender Jere Uronen Joins AIK Fotboll
January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced defender Jere Uronen has joined AIK Fotboll of the Allvenskan, the Swedish topflight, on a permanent transfer.
The move opens an international roster spot for the Club.
Uronen joined CLTFC in August 2023 and has since appeared in 38 matches in all competitions, making 33 starts. The Finnish fullback tallied five assists during the Club's 2024 campaign.
"Everyone at Charlotte FC would like to thank Jere for his time at the Club and wish him the best on his move to AIK Fotboll and throughout the rest of his career," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta.
