CF Montréal to Begin Training Camp on Saturday

January 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Wednesday the details of its 2025 preseason training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance, which will take place from January 11 to February 21.

Players will initially undergo medical and physical testing on Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12. The Club will then travel to Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 13 where training will be held until January 25.

The squad will then return to Montreal to train until February 4. Preseason preparations will then shift back to Florida, this time in Orlando, until February 21.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will play four games during its training camp. Head coach Laurent Courtois' squad will take on FC Cincinnati in Clearwater on January 24. The team will also play preseason matches on February 8, 14 and 15. Details will be announced at a later date.

CF Montréal will then kick off the 2025 MLS season on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Atlanta United. The team's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on April 12, at 7:30pm against Charlotte FC.

The full 2025 regular season schedule, presented by BMO, can be consulted HERE.

2025 TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ALLSTATE INSURANCE

January 11 and 12 - Medical and physical testing

January 13 - Travel to Tampa

January 13 to 25 - Training sessions in Tampa

January 25 - Return to Montreal

January 26 to February 4 - Training sessions in Montreal (Complexe sportif Marie-Victorin)

February 5 - Travel to Orlando

February 5 to 21 - Training sessions in Orlando

February 22 - First 2025 MLS season game in Atlanta

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.