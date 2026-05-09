Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026
Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
FINAL IN BROOKLYN
The New York Liberty defeat the Connectiut Sun, 106-75, in their first regular szn game!
Breanna Stewart: 31 PTS | 10 REB | 3 BLK Marine Johannès: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 5 3PM Julie Vanloo: 12 PTS | 7 REB | 11 AST (career-high) | 2 3PM Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: 12 PTS | 4 AST
WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | CarMax
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026
- Valkyries Defeat Seattle Storm by Double Digits in 2026 Regular Season Opener - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Fall to Liberty 106-75 in Season Opener - Connecticut Sun
- Lynx Sign Liatu King to Developmental Contract - Minnesota Lynx
- Phoenix Mercury Claim Anneli Maley - Phoenix Mercury
- Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Broadcast Team - Dallas Wings
- Dorka Juhász Injury Update - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Tip off Regular Season vs Wings - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Sign Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Replacement Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Minnesota Lynx Unveil 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform - Minnesota Lynx
- Washington Mystics Unveil 2026 Rebel Edition Uniform - Washington Mystics
- Dallas Wings Debut New WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform Ahead of 2026 Season - Dallas Wings
- Sparks Debut Rebel Edition Uniform and Court - Los Angeles Sparks
- Seattle Storm Debut 2026 Nike Rebel Uniform - Seattle Storm
- Golden State Valkyries Unveil Black 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Uniform - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Unveil Final WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniforms - Connecticut Sun
- Nike Empowers Teams to Express Their Identity with the 2026 WNBA Rebel Edition Uniforms - WNBA
- Phoenix Mercury Unveil Rebel Edition Uniform and Court - Phoenix Mercury
- New York Liberty Unveil WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream Redefines Women's Sports Retail - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Sign Aubrey Griffin and Julie Vanloo - New York Liberty
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Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Sun Fall to Liberty 106-75 in Season Opener
- Connecticut Sun Unveil Final WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniforms
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1)
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Opening Day Roster
- Connecticut Sun Sign Ashlon Jackson to Developmental Contract