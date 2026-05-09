Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







FINAL IN BROOKLYN

The New York Liberty defeat the Connectiut Sun, 106-75, in their first regular szn game!

Breanna Stewart: 31 PTS | 10 REB | 3 BLK Marine Johannès: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 5 3PM Julie Vanloo: 12 PTS | 7 REB | 11 AST (career-high) | 2 3PM Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: 12 PTS | 4 AST

WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026

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