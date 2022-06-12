Columbus Bests Indy in Series Finale, 11-5

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoy Park recorded three hits for the second consecutive game and Rodolfo Castro went yard, but the Indianapolis Indians fell short against the Columbus Clippers in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, 11-5.

Facing a 5-4 deficit in the fifth inning, Columbus (35-25) recaptured the lead with a two-run homer by catcher Gavin Collins off Jerad Eickhoff (L, 3-3). The Clippers would tack on an additional five runs in the seventh inning to further their lead to 11-5.

After the Clippers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, the Indians (30-28) battled back with one run in the second inning and three in the third to take the lead. Jared Oliva tripled in the second and scored Indy's first run of the contest off an RBI single by Jamie Ritchie. A leadoff double by Park set the stage for the go-ahead frame. Ji-Hwan Bae singled in Park before Rodolfo Castro lifted a towering fly ball over the left-field wall to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.

Each team plated a run in the fourth. A Will Brennan RBI double tied the ballgame, before Indy took its last lead of the ballgame off a sacrifice fly by Castro to score Park. Collins' go-ahead homer in the fifth gave the Clippers the lead. Columbus held the Indians to one hit in their final five trips to the plate.

Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty (W, 2-1) threw 5.1 innings for the Clippers, surrendering five runs off 10 hits.

The Indians will head to Coolray Field for a six-game set with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. Both clubs have yet to name starters.

